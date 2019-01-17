Friday Weather

Friday A chance of drizzle before noon, then rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 7pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a north wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a north wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 38.