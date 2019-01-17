Friday Weather

Friday
A chance of drizzle before noon, then rain likely, mainly after 3pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 44. South southeast wind 10 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night
Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 7pm, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a low around 16. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a north wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -1. Blustery, with a north wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Blustery.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.