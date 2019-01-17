Drones coming soon to Great Bend Fire and Police

Last year the Great Bend City Council authorized funds to purchase a drone for use by both the Great Bend Fire Department and Police Department. Last week those departments got a step closer to drone use after staff went to Fort Hays State University to become certified drone pilots through an FAA Certification Program. Fire Chief Luke McCormick and firefighter Mike Smith along with Great Bend Police David Bailey and Detective Heather Smith attended and passed the certification test. McCormick says the use of drones, or unmanned aircraft systems, is becoming more routine for departments across the country.

Luke McCormick Audio

For now, the departments will share the drone which McCormick says is a good way to operate since most times they are in a mutual aid situation anyway.

Luke McCormick Audio

FAA regulations currently control the use of UAVs in the United States. These regulations prevent the commercial use of drones and are banned except for those that are used recreationally. This ban applies to the fire service and requires a certificate of authority from the FAA prior to use, something that both departments took care of last week in Hays.