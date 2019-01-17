Donald E. Nily, age 89 years, longtime Great Bend, Kansas resident, passed away on Wednesday morning, January 16, 2019 at Medicalodges of Great Bend in Great Bend, Kansas. Don was born on December 18, 1929 in Mitchell County, Kansas to Charles and Ida Bertha (Seehafer) Nily. After graduating from high school, Don attended Barber College in Tulsa, Oklahoma and moved to Great Bend, Kansas in 1950, where he barbered in the Uptown Barber Shop, the Nuss Barber Shop, and the Victory Barber Shop for a total of 55 years between the three shops prior to his retirement in 2005. He was united in marriage to Janet K. Logan on March 8, 1987 at Great Bend. Don was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Great Bend, Kansas. In his younger years, Don competed in archery, where he was very accomplished. He also enjoyed gardening, taking the neighborhood kids to the farm for campouts, watching his grandkids’ sporting events, dancing, and a good cigar.

Survivors include his wife, Janet Nily of Great Bend, Kansas; four sons: David (and his wife, Tiffany) Nily of Great Bend, Kansas, John “J.C.” Nily of Dallas, Texas, Brent (and his wife, Tammy) Buehler of Great Bend, Kansas and Tron Buehler of Great Bend, Kansas; three daughters: Cindy (and her husband, Alan) Stein of Great Bend, Kansas, Dawn (and her husband, Dave) Eppeland of Krum, Texas and Julie (and her husband, Brian) Mitchell of Great Bend, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren: Lindsey Ferguson, Scott (and his wife, Tara) Stein, Ashley (and her husband, John) Ketch, Dillon Mitchell, Logan Buehler, Brady Buehler, Thomas Eppeland, Michael Eppeland, Stevee Nily, Dodge Nily, Mariah Stein, Delaney Buehler, and Blayne Buehler; five great-granchildren: Dylan Ferguson, Sierra Ferguson, Jordyn Rains, Kylee Rains, and Ashlynn Ketch; one brother, Dick Nily of Lincoln, Kansas; nieces and nephews. Don was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Viola “Vi” (Ploutz) Nily in 1982; one brother, Chester Nily; and two sisters, Edna Vehige and Imogene Brady.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 21, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend, Kansas with Rev. Barbara Jones officiating. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery at Great Bend, Kansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Kans For Kids. Online condolences may be left for the famly and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

