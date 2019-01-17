Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/16)

BOOKED: Hipolito Castro-Zaragaza on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated indecent liberties with a child, bond set at $1,000,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Damaris E. Meeks on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Stacy N. Warren on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation with a bond of $338 cash only.

BOOKED: Karly Samora of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony, two counts of endangering a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia misc., bond set at $10,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Taylor Heinzman of Wichita on BCDC warrant for possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, felony possession of paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp, and misd. possession of paraphernalia, received bond of $15,000 through BCDC Judge Willey.

RELEASED: Demaris E. Meeks of Great Bend on GBMC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Karly Samora of Hoisington posted a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BTDC case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony, two counts endangering a child and possession of drug paraphernalia mis.