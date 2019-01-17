Aaron Montes, age 38 years, of Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, January 15, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health Systems Great Bend Campus after a sudden illness. Aaron was born on May 6, 1980 at Chihuahua, Mexico to Juan and Gregoria (Morales) Montes. He moved to Great Bend, Kansas in 1997 and was united in marriage to Martha Gonzales on January 27, 2001 in Great Bend, Kansas. Aaron has worked as a crane operator for Bridges, Incorporated of Newton, Kansas for nearly 20 years. Aaron was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Prince Of Peace Parish of Great Bend. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, working on cars, and was a good cook and an excellent husband and father.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Montes Gonzales of Great Bend, Kansas; one son, Aaron Montes of the home and two daughters, Marisa and Adamaris Montes, both of the home; two brothers: Abraham (and his wife, Jasmine) Montes of Emporia, Kansas and Leonel (and his wife, Veronica) Montes of Chihuahua, Mexico; one sister, Elodia (and her husband, Hilario) Montes of Chihuahua, Mexico; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Baciliza Montes.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, January 18, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, Kansas with Fr. Don Bedore officiating. Interment will be in Great Bend Cemetery North at Great Bend, Kansas. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Charter Funerals in Great Bend, with a Rosary at 7:00 PM. Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be left and a complete obituary notice may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.

