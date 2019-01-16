Woman dies after vehicle crash into Kansas pond

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City woman has died from injuries sustained when she crashed into a pond.

Police in Olathe, Kansas, say 61-year-old Helen Riddle apparently suffered a medical emergency last week before her sport utility vehicle struck a car and went off the side of a road. She then crashed through a fence before the SUV became submerged in the pond.

Police announced Tuesday that she died after she was rescued and rushed to a hospital with critical injuries. Divers also searched the water after the crash to make sure no one else had been in the SUV.