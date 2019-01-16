Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have activated right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from injured reserve and waived safety Ron Parker ahead of Sunday’s AFC championship game against the New England Patriots. The Chiefs’ best run blocker, Duvernay-Tardif started the first five games before breaking his leg against Jacksonville.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots were dealt a blow prior to their final two regular-season games when Josh Gordon was suspended for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. But what could have created a hole in the receiving group has been filled by the group’s oldest member. At age 32, Julian Edelman has put together back-to-back vintage performances and is expected to again be a big factor in the AFC championship game.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma has hired Roy Manning as cornerbacks coach. Manning was UCLA’s outside linebackers and special teams coach this season when Oklahoma beat the Bruins 49-21. He was linebackers coach under new Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Washington State from the 2015 to 2017 seasons.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 26 points to lead six TCU players in double figures as the Horned Frogs beat West Virginia 98-67. The Mountaineers have their first 0-5 conference record in 23 years. TCU got off a slow start shooting, missing seven of its first eight shots. But the Horned Frogs then had runs of 13-0 and 11-0 in the first half, and had a 20-point lead by halftime.

National Headlines

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Former All-Star and World Series MVP John Wetteland has been charged in Texas with continuous sex abuse of a child under age 14. The 52-year-old Wetteland was arrested yesterday and freed on $25,000 bond, according to Denton County jail records. According to a consolidated complaint and probable cause affidavit, Wetteland is accused of having a child perform a sex act on him, beginning in 2004 when the child was 4.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson reiterated that Carson Wentz will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2019. Wentz missed the final three games of the regular season and two playoff games because of a back injury. Nick Foles led Philadelphia to four straight wins and was 27 yards away from taking the Eagles to the NFC championship game before his final pass bounced off Alshon Jeffery’s hands and was intercepted to seal a 20-14 victory for New Orleans.

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL has announced that the coaching staffs of the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys will coach the Pro Bowl teams on Jan. 27. Anthony Lynn and his Chargers’ staff will coach the AFC team, while Jason Garrett and his Cowboys’ staff handle the NFC squad. The Chargers and Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs in the divisional round last weekend.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Top-ranked Duke says starting point guard Tre Jones is out indefinitely because of a right shoulder injury suffered in Monday’s loss to Syracuse. The freshman got hurt early in the first half of the Blue Devils’ 95-91 overtime setback. Jones has started each of Duke’s first 16 games, averaging 8.1 points and 5.7 assists.

UNDATED (AP) — Former Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush says he is transferring to UCF, where he will be eligible to play next season as a graduate transfer. Wimbush started 16 games for the Fighting Irish over the last two seasons, including the first three of 2018 before losing the job to Ian Book. He passed for 2,606 yards and 20 touchdowns and ran for 1,155 yards and 16 scores at Notre Dame.

Wednesday Sports Headlines

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Tennessee 106 Arkansas 87

Final (4) Virginia 81 (9) Virginia Tech 59

Final (10) Nevada 72 Boise St. 71

Final (12) Kentucky 69 Georgia 49

Final (13) North Carolina 75 Notre Dame 69

Final (15) Marquette 74 Georgetown 71

Final (16) Buffalo 88 W. Michigan 79

Final Wake Forest 71 (17) NC State 67

Final LSU 83 (18) Mississippi 69

Final (24) Mississippi St. 71 Florida 68

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Indiana 131 Phoenix 97

Final Philadelphia 149 Minnesota 107

Final Atlanta 142 Oklahoma City 126

Final Milwaukee 124 Miami 86

Final Golden State 142 Denver 111

Final L.A. Lakers 107 Chicago 100