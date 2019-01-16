Update: SW Kan. teacher charged with having sex with student

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teacher for an alleged sex crime.

On Sunday at the request of school administration, police initiated an investigation into allegations that 25-year-old Rachel Wrobel, a teacher the Liberal High School had sexual relations with an 18-year-old student, according to Police Captain Robert Rogers.

The investigation concluded that the incident had occurred Saturday at an address in the 1200 block of W. 10th Street in Liberal.

Police arrested Wrobel and she resigned from USD 480.

On Tuesday, the Seward County Attorney charged Wrobel with one count of unlawful sexual relations. She was issued a bond of $50,000, according to Rogers and is no longer in custody.