Thursday Weather

Thursday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light south wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night
Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 38.