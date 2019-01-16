Thursday Weather

Thursday

Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Light south wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Friday A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Rain and snow likely, becoming all snow after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Blustery.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 38.