Sheriff: Ellsworth Co. woman hospitalized after driver misses turn

SALINE COUNTY —One person was injured in an accident just after 10p.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

A 2017 Hyundai Sonata driven by Patricia Grove, 66, Ellsworth was eastbound on Kansas 140 and attempted to turn eastbound onto Crawford, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The driver missed the turn and struck a 2011 GMC Acadia driven by Careasa Griffith, 39, of Ellsworth, who was westbound on Crawford and had just pulled up to the stop sign at K-140. The stop sign was also broken, according to Soldan.

EMS transported Grove to the hospital in Salina. Griffith was not injured.

Fog may have also played a factor in the accident, according to Soldan.