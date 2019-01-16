Police: Second Kansas car hop robbed this month

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the second robbery of a Sonic car hop in 8 days.

Just before 8:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a robbery to a car hop at the Sonic Drive-in, 3820 SW 29th Street in Topeka, according to Lt. John Trimble.

The victim reported that while he was delivering a drink to a woman in a black passenger car, another subject in the car, described as a white, male with several tattoos who was sitting in the passenger seat, ordered the car hop to give them his wallet.

The victim gave his wallet to the suspects and they fled the parking lot and were last seen northbound on SW Gage Blvd.

Police continue to search for the suspects. On January 8, police reported the armed robbery of a Sonic car hop at 3721 SW Topeka Boulevard.