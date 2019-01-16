Police respond to report of gunshots at Walmart in Hays

ELLIS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a report of gun shots at Walmart, 4301 Vine in Hays.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday emergency responders were called to the scene and had detained at least 2 individuals according to scanner communication.

Authorities asked people to stay away from the store and its parking lot.

Just after 7:30p.m., the situation was downgraded, although the Special Situation Response Team is gathered nearby at Great Clips.

Employees who had been evacuated from the building said that a woman had accidentally discharged a firearm inside of the store.

Employees were allowed to reenter the building, but the store remained closed. Officers said they did not know when the store would be able to reopen. The parking lot entrances were being blocked by officers, and shoppers were urged to stay away until officers can conclude their investigation.

This is a developing story. Expect additional details as they become available.