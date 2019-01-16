Police ask for help to locate Kan. robbery suspect

RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for information on the whereabouts of Russell Allen Jr., 37, of Manhattan, according to a media release.

Police want to speak to Allen about an aggravated robbery that occurred in the 200 block of Leavenworth in Manhattan on January 15, 2019 at approximately 10:50 PM.

If you know where Allen may be or if located do not approach, please contact the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.