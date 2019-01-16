Police ask for help to locate alleged Kan. child sex-crime suspect

FORD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and asking for help to locate a suspect.

Police believe 35-year-old Edy Yobani Tomas Zetino-Salazar may still in the area, according to Dodge City Police but also believe he will flee. Zetino-Salazar is driving a 1999 Blue Chevy Suburban with Kansas License 793 KPU.

Zetino-Salazar has previous convictions for identity theft, battery and aggravated intimidation of a witness according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on Zetino-Salazar is asked to immediately contact law enforcement.