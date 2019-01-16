Police: 2 arrested after Kan. officer’s car intentionally rammed

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a crash involving a police vehicle.

Just before 8p.m. Tuesday, a police officer’s car was intentionally rammed near Greenwich and 21 Street in Wichita, according to Chief Gordon Ramsay.

The officer sustained minor injuries from the crash. Police took two suspects into custody.

Authorities are expected to release additional details on Wednesday including requested charges against those arrested.

“This could have been much worse and am thankful our officer only had minor injuries.” Ramsay said on twitter.