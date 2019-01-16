Friday Winter Jam games moved up

The threat of winter weather at the end of the week has resulted in schedule changes to the 2019 Hoisington Cardinal Winter Jam Basketball Tournament.

According to Hoisington Athletic Director Matthew Shultz, Friday’s games will be moved up two hours which means the first of the four contests will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the Hoisington Activities Center.

At least for now, the Saturday schedule of games remains unchanged.

You can see the complete tournament schedule in both the Sports and Entertainment sections on the Post.