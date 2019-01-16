Deputy arrests 2 Kan. women on drug charges after traffic stop

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a traffic stop west of Hutchinson.

On Monday, a Reno County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle in the 14,000 block of West 4th. The vehicle was traveling 67 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Deputies arrested 40-year-old Kerri Simmons for driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

They also arrested 31-year-old Ashley Smith, 31, for more serious charges including possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, with intent to distribute and possession of a narcotic drug. She has five previous convictions that include forgery, obstruction and drug charges.

Simmons was able to post bond while Smith remains jailed on an $18,000 bond.