Cop Shop (1/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/15)
Traumatic Injuries
At 6:46 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1281 NE 50 Road in Ellinwood.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/15)
Theft
At 1:29 a.m. a burglary was reported at 5501 9th Street 103.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 1:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2119 Kansas Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 2:53 p.m. an officer arrested Stephen Mai at 1806 12th Street on a Shawnee County warrant.
Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest
At 3:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1614 Stone Street.
Criminal Damage
At 4:57 p.m. a report of an unknown subject cutting down the tree in his yard was made at 419 Grapevine Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 7:11 p.m. an officer arrested Melissa Loveall at 1037 Adams Street.
Stroke
At 9:29 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3106 17th Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 11:53 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 6012 Eisenhower Avenue.