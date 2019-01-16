Cop Shop (1/15)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/15)

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:46 p.m. traumatic injuries were reported at 1281 NE 50 Road in Ellinwood.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/15)

Theft

At 1:29 a.m. a burglary was reported at 5501 9th Street 103.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 1:15 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2119 Kansas Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:53 p.m. an officer arrested Stephen Mai at 1806 12th Street on a Shawnee County warrant.

Cardiac / Respiratory Arrest

At 3:47 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1614 Stone Street.

Criminal Damage

At 4:57 p.m. a report of an unknown subject cutting down the tree in his yard was made at 419 Grapevine Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 7:11 p.m. an officer arrested Melissa Loveall at 1037 Adams Street.

Stroke

At 9:29 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3106 17th Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 11:53 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 6012 Eisenhower Avenue.