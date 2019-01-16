Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/15)

BOOKED: Gabriel Acosta of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court case for criminal restraint and battery with a bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Harold Mason of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, bond set at $300 cash only. Booked on BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC warrant for attempted theft, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for criminal damage, criminal trespass, bond set at $1,000 C/S. BTDC warrant for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Stephen Mai of Solomon on Shawnee County District Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Melissa Sue Loveall on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court, with a bond of $1,435 cash only.

RELEASED: Gabriel Acosta of Great Bend on GBMC case for criminal restraint and battery after posting $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Cody Buckingham of Great Bend on RCDC warrant for failure to appear. BTDC case for possession of marijuana, no insurance, expired tag. Released to Rice County Sheriff’s Office on their warrant.

RELEASED: Melbra Orr on GBMC warrant with a $1,000 surety bond through A-1 Bail Bonds.