SUMNER COUNTY — A third earthquake measuring 3.9 or greater in less than 24 hours shook portions of Kansas.

Just after 9:30p.m. Tuesday, a 4.0 magnitude quake rattled residents east of Caldwell in Sumner County, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. It follows quakes measuring 3.9 and a 4.4 at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday approximately one hour south of Caldwell near Perry, Oklahoma.

There are no reports of damage or injury, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Department.