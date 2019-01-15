Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Patchy freezing drizzle before 3pm, then patchy drizzle between 3pm and 4pm, then patchy freezing drizzle after 4pm. Areas of freezing fog before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night
Patchy freezing drizzle before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday
A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.
Friday Night
Rain before 7pm, then rain and snow between 7pm and 8pm, then snow after 8pm. Low around 14. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Saturday
A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 5.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 24.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
M.L.King Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Monday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.