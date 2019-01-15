Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Patchy freezing drizzle before 3pm, then patchy drizzle between 3pm and 4pm, then patchy freezing drizzle after 4pm. Areas of freezing fog before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 32. East northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night Patchy freezing drizzle before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Light east southeast wind becoming southeast 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday A 50 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Rain before 7pm, then rain and snow between 7pm and 8pm, then snow after 8pm. Low around 14. Blustery. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday A 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 18. Blustery.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 24.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.