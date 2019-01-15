Police: 2 Kansas teens accused of armed robbery

RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teens in connection with an armed robbery.

According to police, two victims reported they were robbed at gunpoint just before 9p.m. Saturday in the 600 Block of North Star in Hutchinson.

One of the victims told police that 18-year-old Caleb Grant held a gun to his neck and threatened to kill him if he moved. The suspects allegedly took a cell phone, cash and a backpack.

Police arrested Grant who is from Wichita and he is jailed on a $26,500 bond. Police also arrested Destiny Hippen of Hutchinson and took her to juvenile intake.

Grant also faces a probation violation where he was convicted of assault last year which also involved a handgun.

There may also be a third suspect who has yet to be arrested, according to police.