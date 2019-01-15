McKinley Street bridge in Great Bend closing for a day for repairs

Barton County Road & Bridge will be working on the McKinley Street bridge on Thursday, January 17, 2019. The road will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. from the north Great Bend City limit to NW 20 Road.

Emergency vehicles will be able to pass, but should contact the crew via radio to get the road cleared.

Work should take all day and the road will be opened for the evening. Repairs are being made to the guard rails due to numerous accidents.

Should you have questions call the Road & Bridge office at (620) 793-1816.