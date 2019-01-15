Mauck joins Hiss Sherman Wealth Management

BUSINESS NEWS

Kyle Mauck is joining CenterPointe Wealth Management and Hiss Sherman Wealth Management as Financial Advisor.

Prior to joining the firm, Kyle was with American Century Investments for almost nine years. His most recent role was Sr. DCIO Internal Sales Specialist covering NJ, PA, DE, and WV. Over the past three years in this role, he consulted with advisors whose primary clients were 401(k)/retirement plans in helping them select the most appropriate fund options for their 401(k) plans and participants. During his time at American Century, Kyle also worked with financial advisors in CT, NY, FL and high net worth individuals across the country.

Kyle earned a bachelor’s degree in Marketing and minor in Organizational Leadership from Mid America Nazarene University helping him establish strong work ethic and his foundation of faith.

Compassion, integrity, and a passion for sharing his multi-faceted perspective sets Kyle apart for his clients. He believes in more than quick investment advice. He enjoys visiting with and hearing each person’s unique story and is energized by the challenge of creating a plan for financial independence specifically for each person’s individual needs.

Kyle is happily married to his beautiful bride Sharaya and has two daughters. He and his family have recently moved from Kansas City to Wichita where they are excited to integrate into the community through volunteering and church. Away from business Kyle, a Great Bend native, enjoys spending time with family and friends, church, traveling, golfing, and watching sports.