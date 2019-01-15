Great Bend Post

KBCA Basketball Rankings 1/14

Boys Rankings

6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Lawrence
4. Topeka-Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Haysville Campus
8. Topeka High
9. Shawnee Mission South
10. Garden City

5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Wichita Heights
3. Pittsburg
4. Andover Central
5. Arkansas City
6. Basehor Linwood
7. Topeka-Seaman
8. Topeka-Shawnee Heights
9. Salina Central
10. Bonner Springs

4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Eudora
6. Parsons
7. Independence
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Ottawa
10. Chapman

3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Maur Hill
3. Belle Plaine
4. Cheney
5. Santa Fe Trail
6. Sabetha
7. Beloit
8. Baxter Springs
9. Phillipsburg
10. Halstead

2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Ness City
4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Hoxie
6. Eskridge – Mission Valley
7. Hutchinson Trinity
8. Salina-Sacred Heart
9. Johnson-Stanton County
10. Hillsboro

1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Sylvan – Lucas Unified
4. St. John – Hudson
5. Hanover
6. Sharon Springs- Wallace County
7. Almena – Northern Valley
8. Burlingame
9. Elbing – Berean Academy
10. Osborne

Girls Rankings

6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka High
7. Olathe East
8. Mill Valley
9. Olathe North
10. Manhattan

5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Wichita Heights
4. Maize
5. Maize South
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. KC Schlagle
9. Wichita Kapaun
10. Topeka Seaman

4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Abilene
5. Baldwin
6. Nickerson
7. Labette County
8. Ulysses
9. Augusta
10. Rose Hill

3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Eureka
4. Girard
5. Clay Center
6. Haven
7. Halstead
8. Wellsville
9. Pleasant Ridge
10. Norton

2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Jackson Heights
3. Inman
4. Alma-Wabaunsee
5. Howard-West Elk
6. Wakeeny-Trego Community
7. Johnson-Stanton County
8. Jefferson County North
9. Hoxie
10. Leon-Bluestem

1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Centralia
5. Hanover
6. Rural Vista
7. Frankfort
8. Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton
9. Otis Bison
10. South Central