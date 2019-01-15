KBCA Basketball Rankings 1/14

Boys Rankings
6A Boys
1. Blue Valley Northwest
2. Wichita Southeast
3. Lawrence
4. Topeka-Washburn Rural
5. Olathe North
6. Lawrence Free State
7. Haysville Campus
8. Topeka High
9. Shawnee Mission South
10. Garden City
5A Boys
1. Maize
2. Wichita Heights
3. Pittsburg
4. Andover Central
5. Arkansas City
6. Basehor Linwood
7. Topeka-Seaman
8. Topeka-Shawnee Heights
9. Salina Central
10. Bonner Springs
4A Boys
1. Kansas City Piper
2. Bishop Miege
3. Wichita Trinity
4. Andale
5. Eudora
6. Parsons
7. Independence
8. Topeka-Hayden
9. Ottawa
10. Chapman
3A Boys
1. Girard
2. Maur Hill
3. Belle Plaine
4. Cheney
5. Santa Fe Trail
6. Sabetha
7. Beloit
8. Baxter Springs
9. Phillipsburg
10. Halstead
2A Boys
1. Inman
2. Lawrence Seabury Academy
3. Ness City
4. Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan
5. Hoxie
6. Eskridge – Mission Valley
7. Hutchinson Trinity
8. Salina-Sacred Heart
9. Johnson-Stanton County
10. Hillsboro
1A Boys
1. Claflin – Central Plains
2. Montezuma-South Gray
3. Sylvan – Lucas Unified
4. St. John – Hudson
5. Hanover
6. Sharon Springs- Wallace County
7. Almena – Northern Valley
8. Burlingame
9. Elbing – Berean Academy
10. Osborne
Girls Rankings
6A Girls
1. Derby
2. Washburn Rural
3. Olathe South
4. Blue Valley North
5. Liberal
6. Topeka High
7. Olathe East
8. Mill Valley
9. Olathe North
10. Manhattan
5A Girls
1. Goddard
2. St. Thomas Aquinas
3. Wichita Heights
4. Maize
5. Maize South
6. McPherson
7. Blue Valley Southwest
8. KC Schlagle
9. Wichita Kapaun
10. Topeka Seaman
4A Girls
1. Bishop Miege
2. KC Piper
3. Towanda-Circle
4. Abilene
5. Baldwin
6. Nickerson
7. Labette County
8. Ulysses
9. Augusta
10. Rose Hill
3A Girls
1. Nemaha Central
2. Cheney
3. Eureka
4. Girard
5. Clay Center
6. Haven
7. Halstead
8. Wellsville
9. Pleasant Ridge
10. Norton
2A Girls
1. Garden Plain
2. Jackson Heights
3. Inman
4. Alma-Wabaunsee
5. Howard-West Elk
6. Wakeeny-Trego Community
7. Johnson-Stanton County
8. Jefferson County North
9. Hoxie
10. Leon-Bluestem
1A Girls
1. Central Plains
2. Olpe
3. Spearville
4. Centralia
5. Hanover
6. Rural Vista
7. Frankfort
8. Beloit-St. John’s-Tipton
9. Otis Bison
10. South Central