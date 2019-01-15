Kan. teen accused of DUI after damage found around town

COWLEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a hit and run crash.

Just after 2:30a.m. Saturday, police responded to report of an accident in the 1200 Block of North A Street in Arkansas City, according to a media release.

Investigators determined a 2001 Ford pickup truck that was northbound on A Street had struck a parked 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck in that block. The Ford’s 17-year-old driver was taken into custody.

Later that morning, officers responded to Wilson Park, 701 N. Summit Street, for a report of criminal damage to property. A vehicle had driven over the curb in the 100 block of West Birch Avenue, striking a trash container, grill, picnic table and light-pole fixture within the park. The vehicle then left the scene of the accident.

The possibility that the accident was connected to the prior incident in which a vehicle drove through Wilson Park, damaging multiple pieces of City equipment in the park, remains under investigation.

The teen arrested is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the relase. He also had no driver’s license, no proof of insurance, was in possession of tobacco by a minor and was transporting an open container of alcohol, according to the release.