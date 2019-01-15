Kan. mother settles wrongful death police shooting suit for $2.3M

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The mother of a suburban Kansas City teenager who was shot to death by police as he backed a minivan out of his family’s garage has reached a $2.3 settlement.

The settlement agreement obtained Monday through an open records request makes no admission that Overland Park, Kansas, broke the law in the January 2017 death of 17-year-old John Albers. He was killed after officers responded to a report that he was making suicidal comments on social media.

Police say Albers backed toward an officer, who told the teen to stop before firing 13 times. Albers mother, Sheila Albers, says “there is nothing that can ever excuse such an unreasonable use of force.”

The officer resigned after the shooting, but prosecutors declined to file charges.