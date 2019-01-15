Kan. governor renews, expands ban on state anti-LGBT bias

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ new Democratic governor has reinstated a ban on anti-LGBT bias in hiring and employment decisions by state agencies and extended it to state government contractors.

As my first official act as Governor, I am reinstating protections to state employees who are gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. EO 2019-02 restores rights that were taken away in recent years. Discrimination of any kind has no place in Kansas. It will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/MAi7mFzuYN — @GovLauraKelly (@GovLauraKelly) January 15, 2019

Gov. Laura Kelly’s executive order Tuesday fulfills a promise she made repeatedly in her successful campaign last year and restores a policy that had been rescinded by a conservative Republican predecessor. It was Kelly’s first official action since taking office Monday.

In 2007, Democratic Gov. Kathleen Sebelius issued an executive order against anti-LGBT bias in state government. In 2015, conservative Republican Gov. Sam Brownback rescinded Sebelius’ order and argued that state lawmakers should set such a policy.

Kelly’s order applies to state agencies under her direct control, which have about 19,000 employees. But it’s broader than the Sebelius policy because it applies to contactors.