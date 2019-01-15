Feds: 2 homicides linked to large meth ring in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Federal authorities say two homicides in northwest Missouri last year were linked to a large methamphetamine trafficking ring based in Kansas City.

A search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court cites the death of James Hampton, whose body was found in the trunk of a burned-out car in August in Lafayette County. It also cites the death of 28-year-old Brittanie Broyles, who was shot to death in Kansas City.

Authorities have charged a dozen people in the alleged drug ring led by 29-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks.

Investigators say Hampton and Broyles were associates of some of those people but no one has been charged in the homicides.

Federal charges allege the trafficking ring sold more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and made $8.5 million.