County to foot the bill for damaged patrol car

Barton County will have to foot the bill to replace one of two Sheriff patrol cars that were damaged during a high speed pursuit on January 2nd. That night officer’s identified a pickup that had been stolen and pursued the truck in speeds of near 100 miles per hour. When that chase entered the city of Great Bend in the early morning hours of January 2nd, Sheriff Brian Bellendir authorized deputies to get the vehicle stopped.

Brian Bellendir Audio

Which means the county will have to pay $21,145 to purchase a new patrol car. Bellendir asked Commissioners Monday to pay the bill out of the vehicle replacement fund and not out the Sheriff’s budget which they agreed to do. Bellendir was not pleased about the damaged car but says sometimes it’s the cost of doing business.

Brian Bellendir Audio

EMC Insurance will pay for damage to a second patrol car that was damaged when the suspects vehicle rammed it during the chase.

The driver of the vehicle was 19-year old Tanner Guyton of Great Bend. Two other Great Bend men who were also in the vehicle were also charged with various offenses. They included 20-year old Estaban Foster and 18-year old Jericho Riddle.