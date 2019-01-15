Cop Shop (1/14)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/14)
Falls
At 7:29 p.m. a report of a fall was made at 1494 NE 120 Avenue in Claflin.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/14)
Burns / Explosion
At 1:27 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2714 19th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:31 p.m. an accident was reported at 2400 10th Street.
Injury Accident
At 7 p.m. Taylor Hopper was southbound on Main Street, failed to stop at the stop light and struck Judy Bunch’s vehicle.
Sick Person
At 11:39 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3929 10th Street.