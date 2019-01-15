Alicia Straub tabbed as new Barton County Commission Chair

The new year always brings changes to the Barton County Commission which includes the board voting for a new chairman and chairman pro tem. On most elected boards, the chairmanship is shared between board members who all get a turn at having the gavel in their hand to run meetings. But that hasn’t been the case for the Barton County Commission where Alicia Straub has been passed over for the Chairman’s job since she was first elected in 2014. Monday she didn’t take any chances on that happening again as she nominated herself.

Kenny Schremmer seconded the motion and the board voted 5-0 to appoint Straub to Chairman and Jennifer Schartz as Chairman Pro tem.

Also Monday, Straub, Schremmer and Shartz were all sworn in for another term on the board after all three picked up election victories in November.