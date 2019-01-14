Walking initiative having success at Clara Barton Hospital

Rise and shine once a month and join a Clara Barton Hospital professional for a walk and talk. In an informal setting, a provider will share thoughts, add insights on a health topic, and answer questions from participants.

Karla Crissman, Assistant Clinic Administrator for Clara Barton, says the program started after the hospital received a Pathways Grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

The “Providers Guide It, Walkers Stride It” takes place every third Wednesday of the month, starting at 6:45 a.m. Crissman says the event’s popularity is starting grow.

The program has been going since last October and the next walk is Wednesday, January 16. The hospital has seen anywhere between 20 and 25 participants show up each time.

Crissman says all participants can meet at the Turnbull Safe Room at Clara Barton in Hoisington. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the Hoisington Activity Center.