Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored 21 points, Marcus Garrett added a career-high 20, and No. 7 Kansas held on to beat Texas 80-78 when Jase Febres’ 3-pointer at the buzzer never came close. Dedric Lawson added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Jayhawks, who blew a 10-point second-half lead before escaping with their 10th straight win over the Longhorns.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid is trying to turn the page on a resume filled with postseason flops this season. No coach has ever been in more playoff games without winning a Super Bowl, let alone reached just one of them. But if the Chiefs beat the New England Patriots on Sunday, it would be a big step toward shoving all those disappointments into the shadows.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Following a regular season in which the Patriots lost five games, Bill Belichick recognized the need for his team to lean even more on its collective offensive strength. The result has been a team that has rediscovered its ability to run the football that doesn’t rely so heavily on huge games from 41-year-old Tom Brady. It will be needed to upend a formidable Kansas City team in the AFC championship game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Break out the parkas for Sunday night’s AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. The National Weather Service is projecting an arctic blast to settle over Kansas City for the Chiefs’ game against the New England Patriots. Temperatures at kickoff could range from 10 degrees to well below zero, potentially making it the coldest game in Arrowhead Stadium history.

UNDATED (AP) — Kyler Murray, the first-round Major League Baseball draft pick and Heisman Trophy-winning Oklahoma quarterback, says he is declaring himself eligible for the NFL draft. Murray announced his decision in a tweet. The Oakland Athletics made the speedy outfielder the ninth overall selection last June and gave him a $4.66 million signing bonus. The A’s agreed to let him continue playing football, and he made the most of it by winning the Heisman in his only season as a starter for the Sooners.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — King McClure had a career-high 29 points, nine rebounds and four assists to help lead Baylor to a 73-69 victory over Oklahoma State. McClure scored 20 first-half points and hit a career-best seven 3-pointers.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — A week ago, Iowa State looked like one of the favorites to win the Big 12. These days, the Cyclones are struggling to stay afloat. Iowa State has dropped out of the Top 25 rankings after losing two Baylor and Kansas State. Road games at No. 8 Texas Tech, No. 7 Kansas and No. 18 Mississippi are looming over the next two weeks for the Cyclones.

National Headlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke remains at No. 1 for a fourth straight week while the top 10 are unchanged in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. That gives Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski the record for most all-time weeks at No. 1 with 122, breaking a tie with the late UCLA coach John Wooden. The Blue Devils later lost at home to Syracuse in overtime. No. 12 Kentucky and No. 15 Marquette made the week’s biggest jumps by climbing six spots.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have introduced Freddie Kitchens as their new head coach and announced his two coordinators. Kitchens began this season as the Browns’ running backs coach and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Todd Haley was dismissed at midseason. Kitchens has hired Todd Monken as offensive coordinator and former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks to run his defense.

NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan and Virginia remain the only unbeaten teams in Division One basketball, but they couldn’t move up in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball poll. Duke remains No. 1 for the fourth straight win after receiving 36 of 64 first-place votes, but the Blue Devils will likely fall from the top spot following last night’s 95-91 overtime loss against Syracuse. The second-ranked Wolverines picked up nine first-place votes, No. 3 Tennessee had 13 and the fourth-rated Cavaliers had the remaining six.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants are keeping Derek Holland in their starting rotation after working out a one-year contract with the left-hander. The 32-year-old was 7-9 with a 3.57 ERA in 30 starts and six relief appearances over 171 1/3 innings in his first season for San Francisco. Holland spent the first eight of his 10 big league seasons with Texas.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — No. 16 seed Serena Williams has won her first Australian Open singles match since capturing the 2017 title while pregnant. Williams looked to be at her dominant best, overpowering Tatjana Maria 6-0, 6-2. She is pursuing an eighth title in Melbourne and 24th Slam trophy overall, which would equal the women’s record held by Margaret Court.

Monday Scoreboard

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final OT Syracuse 95 (1) Duke 91

Final (7) Kansas 80 Texas 78

Final Pittsburgh 75 (11) Florida St. 62

Final (19) Maryland 64 Wisconsin 60

Final Nebraska 66 (25) Indiana 51

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Brooklyn 109 Boston 102

Final Houston 112 Memphis 94

Final Charlotte 108 San Antonio 93

Final Utah 100 Detroit 94

Final Sacramento 115 Portland 107

Final New Orleans 121 L.A. Clippers 117