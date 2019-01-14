SW Kan. teacher still in jail after accused of sex with student

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teacher for an alleged sex crime.

On Sunday at the request of school administration, police initiated an investigation into allegations that a teacher at the Liberal High School had sexual relations with an 18-year-old student, according to Police Captain Robert Rogers.

The investigation concluded that the incident had occurred Saturday at an address in the 1200 block of W. 10th Street in Liberal.

Police arrested the 25-year-old female teacher, according to Rogers. An affidavit was forwarded to the Seward County Attorney’s Office seeking the charge of unlawful sexual relations. The teacher has resigned her position.

Police did not release her name. A bond had not been set and late Monday she was still in custody, according to Rogers.