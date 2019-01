RILEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged sexual assault.

On January 8, Riley County Police asked the public for help to identify a suspect.

They released a video of the male suspect they believed was involved in a rape that occurred in Aggieville in Manhattan just after midnight on New Years Eve.

On Monday, the RCPD reported on social media that the person in the video had been identified.

Police did not report an arrest or additional details.