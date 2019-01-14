Monday Sports Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — The NFL’s highest-scoring offenses face off in the conference championships next Sunday. Tom Brady leads the New England Patriots into Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints host Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Lucas and Charvarius Ward were relatively unknown role players when they were acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs in August. Now, the duo has the Chiefs playing in their first AFC title game in 25 years. Lucas has turned into a dependable safety, and Ward has become the kind of solid cornerback they’ve been missing all season.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the meeting says representatives of the Oakland Athletics and Major League Baseball met with Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, a day before the Oklahoma quarterback’s deadline to enter the NFL draft. Oakland executives remained confident as recently as the baseball winter meetings last month in Las Vegas that Murray would report to spring training this year and pursue baseball. MLB joined the efforts to persuade the dual-sport star, sending a marketing member.

National Headlines

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The New England Patriots have advanced to the AFC Championship Game by shredding the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense while building a 35-7 lead by halftime of a 41-28 win at Foxborough. Sony Michel ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns for the Pats, who are in the AFC Championship Game for the eighth straight year and the 13th time during the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. Brady finished 34 of 44 for 343 yards and a TD while improving to 8-0 as a starter against Philip Rivers.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Saints spotted the Philadelphia Eagles a 14-0 lead before defeating the defending Super Bowl champions, 20-14 to reach the NFC Championship Game. Drew Brees was 28 of 38 for 301 yards, two TDs and one interception, taking the Saints on scoring drives of 92, 79 and 67 yards after falling behind by two touchdowns. Michael Thomas grabbed the go-ahead TD pass with 1:40 left in the third quarter and had 12 receptions for 171 yards.

UNDATED (AP) — The Denver Nuggets continue to lead the NBA’s Western Conference by a half-game over Golden State following victories by both teams on Sunday. Nikola Jokic poured in a season-high 40 points and Jamal Murray fought through a bloody lip to add 24 in the Nuggets’ 12th straight home win, 116-113 over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors were 119-114 winners over the Mavericks behind Stephen Curry, who nailed 11 3-pointers and poured in 48 points.

UNDATED (AP) — Second-ranked Michigan remains one of two unbeaten teams in Division One men’s basketball, while No. 6 Michigan State owns a 10-game winning streak to 10 games. The Wolverines are 17-0 for the first time in school history after Zavier Simpson poured in 24 points and Jon Teske scored all 17 of his points in the first half of an 80-60 romp over Northwestern. The Spartans beat Penn State for the 10th straight time as Nick Ward provided 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 71-56 victory over the Nittany Lions.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final New England 41 L.A. Chargers 28

Final New Orleans 20 Philadelphia 14

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (2) Michigan 80 Northwestern 60

Final (6) Michigan St. 71 Penn St. 56

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Philadelphia 108 N-Y Knicks 105

Final 2OT Toronto 140 Washington 138

Final Milwaukee 133 Atlanta 114

Final Orlando 116 Houston 109

Final Golden State 119 Dallas 114

Final Denver 116 Portland 113

Final Cleveland 101 L.A. Lakers 95