Man who ran over Kansas police officer sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man who ran over a Wichita police officer nearly two years ago has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison.

Justin Terrazas was sentenced Monday to 28.4 years, which will run consecutive to an 11-year sentence in a separate case from Ellsworth County.

Prosecutors say Terrazas ran over officer Brian Arterburn while fleeing in a stolen vehicle in February 2017 as Arterburn placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita.

Arterburn, a 25-year police veteran, spent nearly 10 months in hospitals in Colorado and Texas. He returned to Wichita in November 2017 and took a medical retirement from the police department last year.

Terrazas was on probation in Ellsworth County for introducing contraband into a correctional facility when he ran over Arterburn.