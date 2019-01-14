KU 7th in AP Poll….. K-State receiving votes

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (36) 14-1 1558 1
2. Michigan (9) 17-0 1497 2
3. Tennessee (13) 14-1 1482 3
4. Virginia (6) 15-0 1473 4
5. Gonzaga 16-2 1315 5
6. Michigan St. 15-2 1292 6
7. Kansas 14-2 1188 7
8. Texas Tech 15-1 1157 8
9. Virginia Tech 14-1 1091 9
10. Nevada 16-1 1015 10
11. Florida St. 13-3 918 13
12. Kentucky 12-3 790 18
13. North Carolina 12-4 678 12
14. Auburn 12-3 669 11
15. Marquette 14-3 668 21
16. Buffalo 15-1 625 19
17. N.C. State 14-2 586 15
18. Mississippi 13-2 501 —
19. Maryland 14-3 412 —
20. Oklahoma 13-3 394 23
21. Houston 16-1 387 17
22. Villanova 13-4 300 —
23. Iowa 14-3 172 —
24. Mississippi St. 12-3 154 14
25. Indiana 12-4 116 22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.