KU 7th in AP Poll….. K-State receiving votes

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (36) 14-1 1558 1

2. Michigan (9) 17-0 1497 2

3. Tennessee (13) 14-1 1482 3

4. Virginia (6) 15-0 1473 4

5. Gonzaga 16-2 1315 5

6. Michigan St. 15-2 1292 6

7. Kansas 14-2 1188 7

8. Texas Tech 15-1 1157 8

9. Virginia Tech 14-1 1091 9

10. Nevada 16-1 1015 10

11. Florida St. 13-3 918 13

12. Kentucky 12-3 790 18

13. North Carolina 12-4 678 12

14. Auburn 12-3 669 11

15. Marquette 14-3 668 21

16. Buffalo 15-1 625 19

17. N.C. State 14-2 586 15

18. Mississippi 13-2 501 —

19. Maryland 14-3 412 —

20. Oklahoma 13-3 394 23

21. Houston 16-1 387 17

22. Villanova 13-4 300 —

23. Iowa 14-3 172 —

24. Mississippi St. 12-3 154 14

25. Indiana 12-4 116 22

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.