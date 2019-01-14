Kansas man accused of strangling, beating woman

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect following an alleged domestic dispute.

On Sunday, police and EMS were called to the 900 block of Hancock in Salina after a 21-year-old woman reported that a man had pushed her into a dresser, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her into a wall while strangling her, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The incident caused an 18-inch hole in the wallboard. She also told police the man struck her in the back of the head with a lantern with such force that the lantern had broken. He also punched her in the face, and hit her in the back with a mirror that broke.

Forrester said the woman’s injuries were consistent with what she reported had happened. A family member transported the woman to Salina Regional Health Center.



The suspect Dallas Taddiken fled the scene before police arrived. He was located a short time later in the 1200 Block of Flint Avenue and arrested.

Taddiken is being held on suspicion of aggravated domestic battery and domestic violence/criminal damage to property, according to Forrester.