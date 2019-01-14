John O’Connor

January 14, 2019

Something on your mind you need to tell us about? Good. Trivia answers, questions, general observations on the state of things are all welcome. Just email us at john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We’ll note them next Monday.

And now…..after 381 weeks in the making, it’s Week 382 of this feature, brought to you in part by a generous grant from the Too Much Time On His Hands Foundation. Their mission statement says it all: “An Idle Mind is Okay.”

Maybe you recently have had to exchange an article of clothing you bought on-line for Christmas, either for yourself or someone else. Yeah, me too. The reverse side of the prepaid invoice/mailing label usually has a list of things to check indicating why you are sending said item winging its way home. It’s generally along the line of “not right size,” “wrong color,” “defective material” or a half-dozen others.

Thing is, they need more options to check because their thinking does not always intersect with yours. Or mine. Herewith, I submit my Additional Top Ten Comments that should be added to any company’s ship-back invoice:

1. Not even CLOSE to being the right size.

2. How big (or small) do you think I am, anyway?

3. Now wait a minute; that garment is not fleece, it’s ground-up packing peanuts.

4. The sleeves are now ten inches longer than they were two weeks ago.

5. The color reminds me of a Vegas casino dealer’s vest.

6. Are these wool socks SUPPOSED to have built-in moth holes?

7. The pattern on this shirt is making my eyes cross.

8. This jacket may be rainproof, but not Kansas rain-proof.

9. The zipper on these pants has sharp teeth. VERY sharp teeth.

10. This shirt’s fabric is thinner than single-ply toilet paper. Feels like it, too.

So, there you are. I hope this proves helpful in your dealings with the on-line retailer of your choice.

Let us turn to trivial matters. Didn’t take long for people to come up with answers to the Chiefs’ questions. Terry, with his lightning-quick reaction time, was in first with ‘Dick Vermeil.’ Now, I’m not sure if he was answering both Chiefs questions or just the first one, but he’s right on both counts.

Vicki was first with the complete Vermeil story: the wine enthusiasm, the winery he owns in California and the fact that he was both a Rose Bowl and a Super Bowl winning coach.

Edith was first to identify the Carpenters song which is played at many weddings: ‘We’ve Only Just Begun,’ which, in fact, was played at her 1974 wedding.

Vicki had it correct, too, and noted that it was co-written by the talented Paul Williams who wrote a bunch of hits for big names and had a performing career of his own for a while.

Bruce also had it right, just a bit later. And Julie just made it in just under the wire with her correct response.

Kim remembered ‘Spaghetti Jacks’ and its location: where Papa Murphy’s is today. Randall was right on the money, also. And Julie, too! Good work, all.

Well, you’ve wiped out four of my five questions. The only one remaining is the name of the most important guy in modern fishing history. His invention, virtually unchanged, is still in use 300 years later. Try your luck at this one.

Hmmm, now for a few others…

Where is GB was ‘Sub ‘n Stuff’ located?

What is the Hunt (KC Chiefs) family’s special connection to the Super Bowl?

This huge Chiefs Hall of Fame running back was born in a land “far, far away.” He played in the late 80’s and early 90’s. Who is he?

What ‘old-timey’ soap can also be used to treat skin irritations that one might get tromping around in the woods?

Send us your trivia answers, comments on life in general or questions to john.oconnor@eagleradio.net. We will respond next week.

And by this time next week maybe the Chiefs will be AFC champs and headed to the Super Bowl. Yeah, I can live with that! Go Chiefs!

Have a memorable week or seven days, whichever comes first.

John