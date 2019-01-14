Impressive start for Barton Indoor Track and Field

bartonsports.com – The reloaded Barton Community College track and field teams opened up the 2019 indoor season this weekend at the inaugural Jim Green Invitational hosted by the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky.

Three program Top-10 records were entered with seven new personal bests set among the Cougar sophomores as two came from the women and five from the men’s entries. Overall, thirty performances between the teams met or exceeded the national qualifying standards with thirteen earned by the women and seventeen claimed by the men.

One of the women’s personal bests was also a program second best effort as Latavia Maines became just the second in program history to throw fifteen meters in the shot put. The sophomore from Centralia, Illinois, eclipsed last year’s third best mark of 14.89m on her second throw of Saturday afternoon’s action with a 15.00m (49-02.50) heave, second only to Cassandra Lee’s 15.37m mark dating back to 2004.

The second program top ten list to be affected was in the 60m hurdles as freshman Yoveinny Mota recorded the tenth best time of 8.53 to finish sixth in the event.

The third new program top ten effort was actually the first of the weekend as men’s high flyer Jermaine Francis placed fourth in Friday’s high jump at 2.10m (6-10.75) to check in at No. 10 on the historical chart. The height tied last year’s accomplishment of Willie Rodgers, who coincidentally the former Cougar was also competing in the event in now donning the uniform of Southern Illinois University.

The women’s other personal best came from Deborah Giffard in the 60m dash with time of 7.59 to finish sixth as the Cougars placed three in the top eight. T’Nia Riley, who would also finish seventh in the 200m, led the Lady Cougars in the 60m with a 3rd place time of 7.41 with fellow freshman Kaytie Black placing eighth in 7.64 after clocking a 7.56 in the preliminary round.

The Cougar men sophomores began the season with five personal bests led by the second place finish of Kenroy Williams in the 400m by shaving nearly ninety-seconds since last season for 47.79. Adriano Gumbs also had a good start to his 400 season with a new best of 48.86 to place sixth while Kyle Mason, Jr., would have come close to his new career best if not for having been tripped up down the homestretch in placing 11th with a heat winning 49.12 time.

In the 60m hurdles, Stephon Torrence tied his best with a 7.99 to place fifth with freshman Deshaun Jones placing eighth in 8.11 while Tahj Whitfield reset his best hurdle time in placing 15th in 8.39.

Timothy Wilson had a pair of seventh placing in the jump events, exceeding his personal best in the triple jump at 14.22m (46-08.00) to go along with a putting a 7.21m (23-08.00) mark on the board in his first collegiate indoor long jump event.

Freshman Davonte Burnett nearly left Kentucky with a pair of runner-up placings, coming in second in the 200m with a 21.38 but edged out by .003 in the 60m to clock a third place 6.77.

Phillipe Barnett flirted with a program top ten on his first collegiate throw in the Friday’s event shortened weight throw with a 17.73m (58-02.00) to place third overall. Barnett only got three throws in the event due to support cage mechanical issues which shortened the event and forced the cancellation of the women’s throw. Fellow freshman Alencar Pereira placed fifth in the event, improving each of his three rounds to stick a 17.38m (57-99.75) mark.

Complete Barton Women’s Results:

Long Jump: Reygan Brown (23rd, 5.05m, 16-07.00), Aquila St. Louis (32nd, 4.84m, 15-10.75)

Triple Jump: Reygan Brown (15th, 10.80m, 35-5.75)

Shot Put: Latavia Maines (7th, PR/NQ 15.00m, 49-02.50 *2nd best school history), Fiona Richards (15th, NQ 13.94m, 45-09.00), Kameliah Style (17th, 11.19m, 36-08.50)

60m: T’Nia Riley (3rd, NQ 7.41), Deborah Giffard (6th, PR/NQ 7.59), Kaytie Black (8th, 7.64, *NQ 7.56 Prelims)

200m: T’Nia Riley (7th, NQ 24.61), Kaytie Black (13th, NQ 25.20), Sharikae Campbell (19th, 25.61), Anitria Sangster (24th, 25.92), Janeia Wren (60th, 28.19)

400m: Christal Mosley (7th, NQ 57.01), Azan Sargusingh (17th, NQ 58.09), Nijah Roberson (20th, NQ 58.55), Kieora Nichols (26th, 59.39), Jahphiah Gilliard (29th, 1:00.08), Jahairah Joseph (41st, 1:02.77)

60m Hurdles: Yoveinny Mota (6th, NQ 8.53, *10th best school history), Aquila St. Louis (9th, NQ 8.82), Janeia Wren (29th, 9.43)

4x400m Relay: 9th, NQ 3:59.59 (Azan Sargusingh, T’Nia Riley, Christal Mosley, Nijah Roberson)

Complete Barton Men’s Results:

Long Jump: Timothy Wilson (7th, NQ 7.21m, 23-08.00), Tyrone Treadwell (21st, 6.31, 20-08.50), Tahj Whitfield (22nd, 6.15m, 20-02.25), Kaleb Ambrose (26th, 5.78m, 18-11.75)

Triple Jump: Timothy Wilson (7th, PR/NQ 14.22m, 46-08.00), Tyrone Treadwell (9th, 14.00m, 45-11.75)

High Jump: Jermaine Francis (4th, NQ 2.10m, 6-10.75, *Tied 10th best school history)

Shot Put: Kevin Nedrick (14th, NQ 16.53m, 54-02.75), Logan Carroll (20th, NQ 14.93m, 48-11.75)

Weight Throw: Phillipe Barnett (3rd, NQ 17.73m, 58-02.00), Alencar Pereira (5th, NQ 17.38m, 57-00.25)

60m: Davonte Burnett (3rd, NQ 6.77), Deondre Spruill (21st, 7.07), Tyreke Wilson (23rd, 7.11)

200m: Davonte Burnett (2nd, NQ 21.38), Dartez Hamlin (5th, NQ 21.64), Deondre Spruill (16th, 22.39)

400m: Kenroy Williams 2nd, PR/NQ 47.79), Adriano Gumbs (6th, PR/NQ 48.86), Kyle Mason, Jr. (11th, NQ 49.12), Lavardo Handfield (31st, 51.41), Ajani McPherson (33rd, 51.84), Izayiah Moore (35th, 52.25)

3000m: Nathan Hood (31st, 9:22.29), Tallan James (33rd, 9:48.36)

60m Hurdles: Stephon Torrence (5th, Tied PR/NQ 7.99), Deshaun Jones (8th, NQ 8.11), Tahj Whitfield (15th, PR/NQ 8.39), Kaleb Ambrose (30th, 9.03)

4x400m Relay: 5th, NQ 3:19.32 (Adriano Gumbs, Dartez Hamlin, Davonte Burnett, Kenroy Williams)