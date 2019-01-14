Hoisington to finish new fencing project at City Cemetery

The City of Hoisington is moving forward with completing the fencing project along the west side of the city cemetery along North Cedar Street.

Hoisington City Manager Jonathan Mitchell says the Hoisington City Council voted to retain the services from Eldridge Fencing to finish the already started project.

The $26,000 project will finish the fencing along the west side of the cemetery with new gates.

Mitchell says there is not a lot fencing needed for the cemetery along K-4 Highway because of the tree rows that border in the majority of the boundary.