Deadly weekend on Kansas highways

The weekend snowstorm kept first responders busy. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported working nine injury accidents on Friday and ten on Saturday. Four of those accidents involved fatalities.

As snow was falling just after 5p.m. Friday, a semi driver from Mexico Ernesto Rafeal Nevarez Medoza, 41, died after the semi he was driving westbound on Kansas 156 just east of the Kansas 140 Junction in Ellsworth County collided head-on with another semi.

Lee R. Crum, 81, Oskaloosa, Kansas died in a 2-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Jefferson County.

Just after 9p.m. Friday, 62-year-old Bradley S. Horton, Topeka died when his pickup hit a barrier wall on the Kansas Turnpike.

At 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Steven R. Horn, 53, Oklahoma City, died in a head on crash on U.S. 69 just south of Pittsburg. The crash sent four Kansas teens to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Sunday, the Phillips County Sheriff reported they had a busy weekend as the snow began to fall in the area. They released photos of accidents they worked Friday to remind everyone to slow down when road conditions deteriorate and always buckle up.