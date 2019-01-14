Crash that killed man, 81, injures Kansas football player

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a crash that killed a Kansas man also injured a University of Kansas football player and two others.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says redshirt freshman safety Nicholas Caudle lost control of a pickup truck Friday on U.S. 59 in Jefferson County. The 20-year-old from Atchison then struck a car, killing the 81-year-old driver, Lee Crum, of Oskaloosa. Caudle, another student in the pickup and Crum’s passenger were taken to a hospital.

Kansas football officials told the Lawrence Journal-Worldthat they are “still learning the details” of the crash.

Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig told WIBW that roads in the area were wet at the time of the crash, and rain was changing over to snow. He says it is possible slick roads were a factor in the wreck.