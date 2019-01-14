Cop Shop (1/11 – 1/13)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/11)

Search Warrant

At 2:58 p.m. a search warrant was executed at 110 W. B Street in Ellinwood.

Non-Injury Accident

At 5:22 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 190 Road & NW 50 Avenue.

At 5:47 p.m. an accident was reported in the 1000 block of NW 90 Avenue in Olmitz.

At 8:42 p.m. an accident was reported at E. US 56 Highway & NE K-156 Highway.

Injury Accident

At 10:36 p.m. an accident was reported at NE 20 Avenue & E. K-4 Highway.

1/12

Battery

At 8:46 a.m. a report of battery was made at 1408 Kansas.

Criminal Damage

At 10:41 a.m. criminal damage was reported at 114 1st Street in Olmitz.

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:03 p.m. an accident was reported at SE 30 Road & SE 60 Avenue.

At 10:26 p.m. an accident was reported at NW 80 Avenue & W. Barton County Road.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (1/11)

Theft

At 9:33 a.m. a report of someone entering her vehicle and rummaging through it overnight was made at 1411 Harding Street. Trespassing case taken.

Battery

At 9:43 a.m. a report of being battered by Jordan Trevino was made at 2219 10th Street.

Sick Person

At 8:07 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1307 Garfield Street.

1/12

Non-Injury Accident

At 9:31 a.m. an unknown vehicle struck a stop sign in a hit and run at Broadway & Madison Street.

Heart Problems

At 1:56 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 6031 Rosewood Dr.

Warrant Arrest

At 3:43 p.m. an officer arrested Curtis Rosas on 7 GBMC warrants at 5501 9th Street 103.

Sex Offense

At 6:10 p.m. a sex offense was reported at 5108 Timber Creek Rd.

Criminal Damage

At 7:09 p.m. criminal damage was reported at 3909 10th Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 8:31 p.m. Mary Tush was reported to be intoxicated and refusing to leave 807 10th Street. Tush was arrested for criminal trespass and DUI with a BAC of .210.

1/13

Breathing Problems

At 2:24 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2708 12th Street.

Heart Problems

At 3:28 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 33 3rd Street.

Theft

At 10:17 a.m. theft of a cell phone was made at 2325 12th Street.

Breathing Problems

At 10:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2009 27th Street.

Stroke

At 11:27 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3910 Cedar Park Pl Apt E10.

Battery

At 3:58 p.m. a report of being battered by Aaron Freeman was made at 626 Williams.

Traumatic Injuries

At 6:23 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1223 Park Avenue.