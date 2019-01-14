Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (1/11 – 1/13)

1/11

BOOKED: Corey Detter of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for distribution with a bond set at $100,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Daniel Bartonek of Great Bend on BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond.

BOOKED: Steven Herren of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ryan Mead on Barton County District warrant for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery DV, bond set at $75,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Matthew Kibler of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Jennifer Wilson of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Eugene Merica on CKCC case for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Timothy Charles Chism on Barton County District Court case for aggravated battery, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Wade Wagner of El Dorado on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Randy Baker of Claflin on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond is set at $702.50 cash only or 30 days to be served.

RELEASED: Jaynie Brazda of Hays on BCDC serve sentence for time served. Released on Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting $303 cash only bond.

1/12

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court with a bond set at $316.38 cash only. Contempt of court with a bond set at $807.50 cash only. Contempt of court with a bond set at $712.50 cash only. Contempt of court with a bond set at $569.50 cash only. Case with a bond set at $596.50 cash only. Contempt of court with a bond set at $644.50. Warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $2,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Mary Katherine Tush on Great Bend Municipal Court case for DUI and criminal trespass with a bond of $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Ryan Mead on BCDC warrant for aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated battery DV, $75,000 bond posted through Ace Bail Bonding. Posted $5,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding for BCDC warrant for criminal threat x2, violation of protective order, harassment telecommunication device.

RELEASED: Matthew Kibler of Great Bend after his served sentence.

RELEASED: Mary Katherine Tush on GBMC case with a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

1/13

BOOKED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $512.50 cash only. Hoisington Municipal Court for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED:: Aaron Pohlman of Ellinwood on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Steven Herren of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on BTDC case for partial serve sentence.

RELEASED: Jennifer Wilson of Great Bend on CKCC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Ouray Gray of Great Bend on BTDC case for partial serve sentence.