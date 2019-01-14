Barton County Landfill passes KDHE inspection

As one of 17 Subtitle D landfills in Kansas, the Barton County Landfill is inspected twice a year by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The last inspection took place on Monday January 7th and once again the Barton County facility had no problems. That’s according to Barton County Administrator Phil Hathcock who also serves as Landfill Manager.

Phil Hathcock Audio

Although most counties in the western part of Kansas have their own landfill, in larger populated areas there is more stormwater run-off and a few large specially constructed landfills that serve large regions like the one in Barton County. Hathcock was present for the inspection last week and talks about what those inspectors are looking for when they make one of their unannounced visits.

Phil Hathcock Audio

The Barton County facility handles trash from not only Barton County but other counties as well and operates on funds that are generated from its operation and does not use taxpayer dollars.

The Barton County facility is permitted to accept all municipal solid waste, construction and demolition materials, wood, trees and special waste permitted through KDHE.