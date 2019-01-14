2 dead after crash with a semi in SW Kansas

MEADE COUNTY — Two people died in an accident just after 10:30a.m. Monday in Meade County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Toyota Siena driven by Dana W. House, 73, Goodyear, AZ., was westbound in the outside lane on U.S. 54 just east of the Kansas 23 Junction in Meade.

The vehicle crossed into the inside lane and then into the inside eastbound lane and collided with a 2016 Peterbilt semi driven by Ben E. Kelley, 44, Grainfield.

House was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger Cynthia J. House, 72, Goodyear, AZ., was transported to the hospital in Meade where she died.

Kelley was not injured. All three were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.