Sunday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs romped to a 31-13 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, and now turn their attention toward their first AFC title game in 25 years. They will face the winner of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be the first AFC title game Kansas City has ever hosted.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes made good on the tremendous expectations placed on him, leading the Kansas City Chiefs past Indianapolis in the divisional round of the playoffs. The first-year starter was solid through the air, scored a touchdown on the ground and proved unflappable in a 31-13 victory that sent Kansas City to the AFC title game.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid was summoned to the corner of Arrowhead Stadium during the playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts to get fans to stop throwing snowballs on the field. Reid’s intervention didn’t do much good, either. Patrick Mahomes scampered in moments later to give the Colts a 24-7 lead, and snowballs fell like confetti from the upper deck.

WACO, Texas (AP) — Lagerald Vick scored 18 points with six 3-pointers on his 22nd birthday and No. 7 Kansas held on for a 73-68 win at Baylor. Vick hit two of his 3s in an 11-3 run in the final 1:44 of the first half for the Jayhawks to put them up by 10. Kansas then held a double-digit lead for most of the second half until the Bears had eight consecutive points in the final minute.

HOUSTON (AP) — Corey Davis Jr. had 20 points, Armoni Brooks added 14 and No. 17 Houston rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat Wichita State 79-70. The Cougars (16-1, 3-1 American) overcame a five-point halftime deficit for their 29th straight home victory.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Barry Brown hit a layup with four seconds left and Kansas State stunned No. 20 Iowa State 58-57, handing the Cyclones their second straight loss. Brown had 23 points to lead the Wildcats. Iowa State closed the game on a 10-2 run for its first road win of the year.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — No. 23 Oklahoma edged No. 25 TCU 76-74 on Kristian Doolittle’s runner with less than three seconds left. Doolittle led the Sooners with 24 points and 10 rebounds. His play overshadowed the 3-point shooting of TCU’s Kouat Noi, who had a career-high 30 points on 8 of 12 from behind the 3-point line. Oklahoma improved to 13-3. The Horned Frogs fell to 12-3.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matt Mooney scored 22 points to lead No. 8 Texas Tech to a 68-62 victory at over Texas, the Red Raiders’ first win in Austin since 1996. Mooney scored 14 points in the second half and keyed the early-second half burst that seized the lead with consecutive 3-pointers for the Red Raiders’ first two baskets after halftime. Jordan Culver scored 14 points and had seven assists for Texas Tech whose last win in Austin came when both schools were in the old Southwest Conference.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Isaac Likekele scored a career-high 23 points with nine rebounds and Oklahoma State won its first true road game, beating West Virginia 85-77. Likekele led Oklahoma State on a 12-4 second-half run with nine points to put the Cowboys up by double digits. West Virginia would not recover.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley combined for 238 yards and three touchdowns as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys, 30-22 to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two TDs, while Gurley added 115 more with two scores to help Los Angeles earn its first playoff victory in 14 years. The Rams also shut down the Cowboys’ rushing game and had possession of the ball for over 36 minutes.

UNDATED (AP) — Top-ranked Duke beat No. 9 Florida State, 80-78 on a 3-pointer by Cam Reddish with 0.8 seconds to play. No. 3 Tennessee picked up its 10th consecutive win as Grant Williams dropped in 20 points and Jordan Bowden added 17 off the bench in a 78-67 comeback at Florida. Fourth-ranked Virginia improved to 15-0 as Kyle Guy scored 13 points and De’Andre Hunter added 12 in a 63-43 stifling of Clemson.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Steven Enoch had season highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds as Louisville ripped No. 12 North Carolina, 83-62 at Chapel Hill. Dwayne Sutton added 17 points and 10 rebounds while flirting with a triple-double to help Louisville improve to 11-5 overall and 2-1 in the ACC. The Tar Heels are 12-4 following their most lopsided home loss in Roy Williams’ 16 seasons as head coach.

PHOENIX (AP) — The last-place Suns knocked off the Western Conference leaders as Kelly Oubre Jr. matched his career high with 26 points for the second time in three games to send Phoenix past the Denver Nuggets, 102-93. Deandre Ayton added 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns, who have won two of three with Devin Booker sidelined with back spasms. Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Nuggets, who fell to just a half-game ahead of Golden State for best record in the West.

Saturday Scores

